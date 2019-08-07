Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.09) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9999108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on ROR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.14 ($4.10).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

