Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Post worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. 10,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,908. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

