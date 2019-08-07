Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of United Community Banks worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 243.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.