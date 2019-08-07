Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $23.09 Million Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.76% of US Ecology worth $23,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

