Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 33,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,374. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

