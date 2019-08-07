Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,601 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,560. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

