Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 13,587 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Universal Forest Products worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,741.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,801. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

