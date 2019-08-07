Rotharium (RTH) Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $99,851.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00005722 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

