Roth Capital Increases Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $105.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

