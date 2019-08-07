Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,188. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $358.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

