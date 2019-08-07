Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 125.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

