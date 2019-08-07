Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE K traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 426,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

