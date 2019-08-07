Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 829.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,473,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 368,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,272. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $113.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

