Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,238,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,843,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,688,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In related news, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $1,687,556 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

