Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.73 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 116,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

