Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 124,226 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,841,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 269.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 84,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

