Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 80,946 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,946 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after buying an additional 679,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,078,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 121,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,072,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 314,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 244,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $3,059,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,144,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,292,546. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

