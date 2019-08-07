RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,443,575. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. The company has a market cap of $539.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

