Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Releases Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 957,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,118. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Dean L. Schorno purchased 50,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,561,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 372,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

