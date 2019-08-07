Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 2,954,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,007. The stock has a market cap of $670.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

In related news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

