Revlon (REV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revlon (NYSE:REV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revlon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Revlon stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,312. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 140,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $2,987,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

