Reviewing United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get United Community Financial alerts:

63.3% of United Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of United Community Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Community Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Community Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial 27.00% 12.33% 1.36% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend. United Community Financial pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Financial and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial $133.97 million 3.48 $37.18 million $0.74 12.92 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.33 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

United Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Summary

United Community Financial beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties and nonresidential real estate projects; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers residential mortgage loans consisting of one-to four-family loans; loans for the construction of one-to four-family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, vehicle loans, unsecured loans, and cash-secured loans. In addition, it provides insurance products for business and residential customers, including auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds, and aviation. The company offers services through its main office located in Youngstown, Ohio; and 35 retail banking offices, 3 wealth management offices, and 12 loan production centers located in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. United Community Financial Corp. was founded in 1889 and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.