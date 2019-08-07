Reviewing American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (NYSE:MSADY)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American International Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group -0.60% 2.48% 0.30% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 4.44% 6.52% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $47.39 billion 0.98 -$6.00 million $1.17 45.66 Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion 0.40 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American International Group and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group presently has a consensus price target of $55.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American International Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

American International Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

