Residential Secure Income PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RESI stock opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 98 ($1.28).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

