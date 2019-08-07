Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

7/17/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $257.00 to $267.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $245.74. 641,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,506,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

