Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $72.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 15.9% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Generac by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Generac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.