Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.69. Reitmans shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$185.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

