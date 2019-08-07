Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,969,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

