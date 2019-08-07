Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,887,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at $968,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

