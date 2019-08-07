Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AutoZone by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1,284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total value of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Finestone sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,052.92, for a total value of $9,897,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,076.87. 85,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,131.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.42 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

