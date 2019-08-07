Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 19.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3,279.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:VWOB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $1,606.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31.

