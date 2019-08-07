Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 8.47% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $520,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

