Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 8.47% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $520,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $57.58.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.