Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,170 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,448,000 after acquiring an additional 797,737 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 765,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 714,697 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,617,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 953,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

