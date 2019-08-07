Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,427,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,451,000 after buying an additional 127,056 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

