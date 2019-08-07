Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,946 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,955,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,036. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

