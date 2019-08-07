Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Regal Beloit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50 to $5.80 EPS.

NYSE RBC opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

