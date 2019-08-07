Redwood Investments LLC Sells 5,641 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after acquiring an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $868,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,849,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.02. 1,557,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

