Redwood Investments LLC Sells 201,684 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,684 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Planet Fitness worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $44,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 692,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. 3,933,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

