Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $15,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

