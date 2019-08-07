Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.73% of Merit Medical Systems worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 263,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 177,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,908. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $243,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,632,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,650.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $2,362,638. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

