Redwood Investments LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $8,392,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.