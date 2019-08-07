Redwood Investments LLC Grows Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 530.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 893,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $52,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at $740,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,615 shares of company stock worth $4,164,759. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.