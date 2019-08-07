Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 276,397 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,956,000. Avalara comprises approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Avalara by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,928,391 shares of company stock valued at $622,429,116. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. 12,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

