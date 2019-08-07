Redwood Investments LLC Buys 51,883 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,883 shares during the quarter. Insperity makes up 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $79,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,434. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

