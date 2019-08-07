Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 11,330 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Chegg worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 870.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,095. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,835,349.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $6,171,359.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,204 shares in the company, valued at $11,127,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock worth $45,378,286 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.