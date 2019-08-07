ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0012

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bisq, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $34.19 million and $183,080.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00894973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00252037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003214 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

