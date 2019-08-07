Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $262.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/16/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/10/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/27/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $233.71 price target on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $227.92. The stock had a trading volume of 377,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $167.48 and a 1 year high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 160,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,478,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

