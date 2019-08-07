Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2019 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.35 price target on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,435 shares of company stock worth $14,658,520. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after acquiring an additional 307,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,830,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,640,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

