Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.28-3.33 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.33 EPS.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.12. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.14.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.