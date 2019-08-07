Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $94.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $96.76.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Raymond James by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

